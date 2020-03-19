Winona man pleads guilty to major meth charge in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A case that started with a motorcycle standing in the street and led to eight felony charges has resulted in one guilty plea.

Adam James Glende, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court to one count of 1st degree drug possession. He was arrested on January 28 after Rochester police were called to the intersection of 12th Street SE and Marion Road SE about a motorcycle in the intersection. Officers arrived to see the bike standing up and Glende walking away from it with a helmet in his hand.

Police say the bike had been reported stolen and a search of Glende found a stolen handgun and 38 grams of methamphetamine.

No sentencing date has been set for Glende. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $300,000 bond. Charges of 1st degree drug sales, 2nd degree drug possession, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm as a drug user, theft, and two counts of possession of stolen property will likely be dismissed at sentencing.