Clear

Winona man pleads guilty to Rochester drug possession

Police say they found cocaine, marijuana, pills, cash, and a shotgun in a storage locker.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The search of a storage locker with “large amounts” of cocaine, marijuana, and pills produces a guilty plea.

Cole Austin Peterson, 28 of Winona, entered a guilty plea Monday to 3rd degree drug possession. In exchange, charges of 1st degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a drug user were dismissed.

Peterson was arrested on December 20, 2017, after Rochester police searched a unit at Lock-Away Storage and said they found 18.5 ounces of cocaine, 14.6 ounce of marijuana, 178 pills of dextroamphetamine, 50 pills of Xanax, around 1 gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shot gun.

Peterson’s sentencing is set for January 30, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Community Events