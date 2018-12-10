Winona man pleads guilty to Rochester drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The search of a storage locker with “large amounts” of cocaine, marijuana, and pills produces a guilty plea.

Cole Austin Peterson, 28 of Winona, entered a guilty plea Monday to 3rd degree drug possession. In exchange, charges of 1st degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a drug user were dismissed.

Peterson was arrested on December 20, 2017, after Rochester police searched a unit at Lock-Away Storage and said they found 18.5 ounces of cocaine, 14.6 ounce of marijuana, 178 pills of dextroamphetamine, 50 pills of Xanax, around 1 gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shot gun.

Peterson’s sentencing is set for January 30, 2019.