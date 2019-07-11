Clear

Winona man pleads guilty to Rochester burglary

Nelso Guilloty Nelso Guilloty

Police arrested him at gunpoint in April 2018.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who kicked in an apartment door and was caught by police robbing the place is pleading guilty.

Nelso Guillermo Guilloty, 21 of Winona, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 1st degree burglary. He was arrested on April 15, 2018, after Rochester police were called to the 1100 block of 5th Street SE. Authorities say the resident locked herself in the bathroom and called 911 after Guilloty busted in.

Officers say they arrested him at gunpoint putting a gaming device into his backpack. Police say Guilloty was also found in possession of 40 Xanax pills.

His sentencing is set for September 30.

