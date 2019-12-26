Clear

Winona man arrested for Rochester construction site burglary

Andrew Olson
Police say he was found with a stolen computer and a crowbar.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Winona man is accused of breaking into a construction site in Rochester.

Andrew Olson, 32, is facing charges of 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

Rochester police say the Hotel Indigo downtown construction site on S Broadway was broken into sometime between 3:30 pm on Monday and 7:30 am on Tuesday. About $6,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen. Investigators say they recognized Olson on security video near the construction site around 9:30 am Tuesday.

Police say they stopped Olson and asked to search his bag, finding a stolen computer. Investigators say Olson admitted to being at the construction site but denied stealing anything. Officers say Olson had a crowbar when he was arrested.

