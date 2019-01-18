Winona man arrested at gunpoint pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Winona man is pleading not guilty to a Rochester home invasion.

Nelson Guillermo Guilloty, 21, is charged with 1st degree burglary, 5th degree drug possession, attempted theft, and 4th degree damage to property. Rochester police say he kicked down an apartment door on April 15, 2018 in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue SE.

The victim locked herself in the bathroom and dialed 911. When officers arrived, they arrested Guilloty at gunpoint and say he had a gaming device and 40 Xanex pills in his possession.

His trial is scheduled to begin on July 15.