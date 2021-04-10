Winona State University to cut nine teachers from children's center

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — A host of families are upset over Winona State University's plans to cut all nine teachers from its children's center.

The Winona Daily News reports that 17 families sent the newspaper a letter complaining about the move. Instead of nine teachers, the center will employ only two head teachers and assistant teachers. Current employees will have to reapply for their positions and face $15,000 pay cuts as assistant teachers.

WSU staff posted on the university's website in March that the center is losing about $150,000 annually and the changes will limit the need to raise families' rates. The center provides year-round, full time child care.