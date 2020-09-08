Winona State University self-quarantines campus for 2 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winona State University has quarantined itself for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus on the southeastern Minnesota campus.

School officials say they're not aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the Winona State community.

But they are seeing an increase in asymptomatic transmission that is affecting not only the campus, but the entire Winona community. The self-imposed quarantine will reduce the number of people physically present on campus.

Classes taught face-to-face will either shift entirely online or, if absolutely necessary, continue in-person with increased precautions.

Winona County’s confirmed case count has more than doubled in recent weeks.