Winona State University nursing students raising money and awareness for homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesdays throughout the semester, Winona State Students come to the Landing MN to tend to people experiencing homelessness and their health and hygiene needs. They provide care such as foot massages and hair cuts, but they tells KIMT what the people there often appreciate the most is conversation and making a human connection.

Through April 23rd, WSU nursing students are raising money for the Landing MN. The Landing MN is currently at the former Silver Lake fire station, but it's looking for its permanent home. It provides clothing and cold weather gear, meals and snacks, connects people to community resources, and is a safe space for homeless people to get out of the elements during the day. The money raised will help the Landing transition to a new location.

"The Landing is a soft place for them to land and its a non-judgmental space and it's a great place for them to come. It's safe," says nursing student Aubrey Reuter.

The goal of the fundraiser is not only to collect money, but to break the stigma around homelessness. "They're human too and they need help and I can treat them better, I can treat them more holistically by understanding what they're walking through in life. We're all human, we all make mistakes, no one is perfect, and they're just in a time in their life where something has happened to them," says registered nurse and graduate student Katie Maragos.

When the fundraiser ends on April 23rd, the nursing students will be at the Landing MN playing games and eating snacks. Some will be sleeping in structures they made out of cardboard to raise awareness of homelessness.

Click here to give on the Go-Fund-Me page. You can also donate items in need to the Landing.