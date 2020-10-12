Winona State University launches online Masters in Professional Accounting Program

WINONA, Minn. - According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, accountants rank number two on a list of in-demand jobs.

The Winona State University Department of Accounting is launching a Masters in Professional Accounting Program. This is the first program of its kind within the Minnesota State Colleges system.

The Master's program is fully online, fulfills certified personal accountant license credit requirements, and prepares students for the CPA exam. It can be completed within a year for full-time students or spaced out for part-time learners.

Jodi Olson is an Assistant Professor of Accounting at Winona State and says she enjoys the field because of the doors it can open. "There are endless possibilities of what you can do with your career with an accounting degree. You can work in any industry, and you can progress in any industry, and there are jobs and our students are going to get them," she says.

Applicants need a bachelor's degree from any institution to be eligible. Students can begin during the spring, summer, or fall terms. To learn more about applying, click here.