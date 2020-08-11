Winona State University-Rochester holds free mask giveaway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Back to school looks a lot different this fall, especially for college students. On Tuesday, Winona State University in Rochester hosted a free mask giveaway for students, faculty, and staff.

Everyone will be required to wear a face covering when on campus.

WSU is expecting about 8,000 students on campus between both its Winona and Rochester locations.

"We are excited to safely welcome students back in programs where they need to have some face-to-face experiences like labs and clinical experiences," Dr. Jeanine Gangeness, associate vice president for academic affairs at WSU-Rochester, said. "And we will have masks for them and they should also bring additional masks so they can wash them in between."

Courses will include a mix of face-to-face, online, and hybrid instruction.