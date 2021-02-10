Winona-Rochester Catholic Diocese announces $21.5 million sex abuse settlement

WINONA, Minn. – The Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester has agreed to a $21.5 million settlement with 134 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

“It is my desire and hope that the compensation paid in this settlement will help the survivors heal from the pain they have felt over these many years,” says the Most Reverend John M. Quinn, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. “We must never forget the tragic anguish caused by individuals who abused their power and positions of authority. We must stay vigilant in our unwavering commitment to protect the youth in our Diocese who rely on priests, deacons, religious, and lay people to keep them safe and provide for their spiritual care.”

The Diocese says the settlement with the committee representing the survivors includes resolution of claims against the parishes, schools and other Catholic entities within the Diocese but leaves the door open to possible future action against certain additional insurance carriers that provided coverage to the Diocese in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

The Diocese says this settlement will allow it to proceed with bankruptcy reorganization. It filed a petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in November 2018.

“On behalf of the Diocese, I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese,” says Bishop Quinn. “I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”

The Diocese says since the implementation of its safe environment program, it has conducted over 44,000 background checks and 16,000 clergy, teachers, staff and volunteers have completed its VIRTUS safe environment training and continues to utilize its Ministerial Standards Board to ensure accountability and proper monitoring of interactions between youth and all persons who serve the Diocese.