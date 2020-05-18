Winona County rollover injures Rochester driver

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A rollover in Saint Charles Township sends two people to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2:30 pm Monday on Interstate 90 near mile marker 233. The Patrol says Diana Yernio Deng, 21 of Rochester, was driving east when she went off the right side of the road and rolled once.
Deng and a passenger, Auntrel Eugene Crawford, 31 of Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Another passenger was not hurt.
St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident, along with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
