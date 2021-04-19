Winona County man pleads guilty to killing his wife

WINONA, Minn. – An elderly man accused of brutally murdering his wife is pleading guilty.

Joseph Bailly Wright, 80 of Dakota, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was arrested in July 2020 after law enforcement found Wright and his dead wife at their home.

According to authorities, Joseph Wright called Winona County Dispatch on July 10, 2020, said he killed his wife, and then the call ended. Law enforcement says it arrived at Wright’s home to find him saying he had stabbed his wife and the body of Klara Wright, 72, was found in a chair.

Prosecutors say Wright apparently hit his wife in the head with a hammer-like object and stabbed her twice, once in the liver and once in the heart.

Authorities say Klara Wright suffered from dementia and Joseph Wright said he could not watch her suffer. Investigators say they found a suicide note at the scene and Joseph Wright had at least one cut to one of his wrists.

His sentencing is set for July 21 in Winona County District Court.