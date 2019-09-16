Clear

Winona County man pleads guilty to assault

Justin Hahn
Justin Hahn

Arrested in July 2018.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINONA, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty after an incident where a smashed car window cut a woman’s head.

Justin Lee Hahn, 32 of Utica, was charged with three counts of 2nd degree assault when he was arrested in July 2018. He entered a guilty plea Monday to one count and the others were dismissed.

Winona County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Sandstone Drive and Burt Road around 10:20 pm on July 15. They found a woman had been hurt after the car she was sitting in had a window smashed in. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was called in to help look for a second woman who had left the area on foot but she later spoke with deputies and was not hurt in the incident.

Deputies say their investigation found Hahn had fired several guns and pointed a handgun at the woman who had been cut by the window glass.

A sentencing hearing is set for November 13.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

My Money: When should students get a debit card

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Image

New church launches in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Image

Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Image

Weather Forecast 9/15

Image

Learning about water quality

Community Events