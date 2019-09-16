Winona County man pleads guilty to assault

WINONA, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty after an incident where a smashed car window cut a woman’s head.

Justin Lee Hahn, 32 of Utica, was charged with three counts of 2nd degree assault when he was arrested in July 2018. He entered a guilty plea Monday to one count and the others were dismissed.

Winona County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Sandstone Drive and Burt Road around 10:20 pm on July 15. They found a woman had been hurt after the car she was sitting in had a window smashed in. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was called in to help look for a second woman who had left the area on foot but she later spoke with deputies and was not hurt in the incident.

Deputies say their investigation found Hahn had fired several guns and pointed a handgun at the woman who had been cut by the window glass.

A sentencing hearing is set for November 13.