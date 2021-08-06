Winona County collision leaves three with life threatening injuries

HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in Winona County.

It happened around 2:45 pm at the intersection of Highway 14 and Seminary Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Eric Arthur Wittlief, 18 of Oronoco, was driving east and Laura Renee Brown, 55 of Winona, was westbound when they crashed in the intersection.

Wittlief, Laura Brown, and a passenger in her vehicle, Chris George Brown, 58 of Winona, all suffered what are described as life threatening injuries in the collision. Laura Brown and Wifflief were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Chris Brown was transported to Gundersen Health System in Winona.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona police and fire, Lewiston Fire Department, Goodview Police Department, Winona Emergency Management, and Winona Ambulance assisted with this accident.