Winning sculptures announced in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The winners are announced for the annual River City Sculptures on Parade.

Organizers say “Muse-Ic” by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has won the “People’s Choice” honor, the third time they’ve won the award. Mason City will now buy the artwork for permanent display on the city’s 1.7 mile sculpture walk.

In addition, “Lost in a Dream” won the seventh annual “Best in Show” competition. Created by Jack Morford who passed away in 2015 at the age of 75, “Lost in a Dream” is on display at the corner of State Street and Federal Avenue. Morford’s family will receive the $2,000 cash prize

Nearly 500 people from 19 different states voted in 2019 “People’s Choice” competition.

Many of the pieces of art on the sculpture walk are for sale or lease. For more information, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641.423.5724.