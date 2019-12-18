Clear

Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in Iowa's Hardin County

A $1M winning lottery ticket was bought at an Eldora convenience store.

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa - A $1M winning lottery ticket was bought at an Eldora convenience store.

The Iowa Lottery said Wednesday that someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket won a $1M prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

“The $1 million-winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s, 1807 Edgington Ave. in Eldora. The ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday’s $372 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. A single ticket purchased in Ohio won the jackpot.

"Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier® was 2. Two other tickets — one in New York and one in West Virginia — also won $1 million prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, and a $2 million-winning ticket was purchased in Pennsylvania.”

