Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winneshiek County man sentenced for drug dealing

Chase Heying Chase Heying

Charged with selling heroin and fentanyl.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is sentenced for dealing heroin and fentanyl.

Chase Henry Heying, 25 of Ossian, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Authorities say Heying was implicated in heroin distribution on two occasions in 2017 and was connected to two bottles of morphine found in Ossian.

He’s now been ordered to spend two to five years on probation and get evaluated for substance abuse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events