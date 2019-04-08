Winneshiek County man sentenced for drug dealing

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is sentenced for dealing heroin and fentanyl.

Chase Henry Heying, 25 of Ossian, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Authorities say Heying was implicated in heroin distribution on two occasions in 2017 and was connected to two bottles of morphine found in Ossian.

He’s now been ordered to spend two to five years on probation and get evaluated for substance abuse.