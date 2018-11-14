Winneshiek County man gets probation for sexual exploitation

DECORAH, Iowa – A Northeast Iowa man is pleading guilty to sex and drug crimes.

Caleb Allen Fenske, 20 of Ridgeway, was arrested in March in Winneshiek County and accused of driving under the influence and giving marijuana to a 16-year-old female passenger. Authorities say they then found photos of an underage female on Fenske’s phone as well as a video of Fenske and the minor having sex.

Fenske pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense, sexual exploitation of a minor, and a controlled substance violation. He’s been sentenced to one year in a residential facility and up to five years of probation.