Winneshiek Co. Sheriff's Office responds to pair of river rescues

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of river rescues over the past five days.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:12 PM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of river rescues over the past five days.

On Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., the sheriff’s department and the Decorah Fire Department responded to two females who had capsized a kayak near the bridge at Pole Line Rd. and Bluffton Rd. Neither of the females was injured.

On July 12 at 8 p.m., the sheriff’s department responded to three females who had been stranded while tubing on the river near Freeport. The three were able to get out of the river without injury.

