WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of river rescues over the past five days.
On Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., the sheriff’s department and the Decorah Fire Department responded to two females who had capsized a kayak near the bridge at Pole Line Rd. and Bluffton Rd. Neither of the females was injured.
On July 12 at 8 p.m., the sheriff’s department responded to three females who had been stranded while tubing on the river near Freeport. The three were able to get out of the river without injury.
Related Content
- Winneshiek Co. Sheriff's Office responds to pair of river rescues
- Sheriff: Multiple garage, vehicle burglaries reported in Winneshiek County
- Kayakers rescued along Mississippi River
- Cresco men collide in Winneshiek County
- Two teens killed in Winneshiek County crash
- Train and truck collide in Winneshiek County
- UPDATE: Missing Winneshiek County man found
- Winneshiek County farmer admits to animal neglect
- 1 seriously injured in Winneshiek County crash
- Waterloo men accused of Winneshiek County theft
Scroll for more content...