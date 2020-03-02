CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man who bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million claimed his prize Monday.
Shane Saxen told Iowa Lottery officials he usually doesn't buy a ticket until the jackpot's really high.
But this time he decided, “Why not? I’ll get one.”
The ticket he bought at a Brew convenience store matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday but missed the Powerball number.
The 31-year-old lives in Correctionville and works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. He says he plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.
Related Content
- Winner claims $1M prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters
- One month left to claim $1M Iowa Lottery prize
- Iowa man claims $1 million lottery prize
- Underage winner of $50,000 Iowa lottery prize charged with fraud
- Mason City woman claims $50,000 lottery prize
- Charles City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
- $1-million dollar Iowa Lottery prize not claimed 1 month later
- Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in Iowa's Hardin County
- Cerro Gordo County man claims lottery prize ... again
- Mason City woman wins $50K lottery prize
Scroll for more content...