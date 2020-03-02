Clear
Winner claims $1M prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters

He says he plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man who bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million claimed his prize Monday.

Shane Saxen told Iowa Lottery officials he usually doesn't buy a ticket until the jackpot's really high.

But this time he decided, “Why not? I’ll get one.”

The ticket he bought at a Brew convenience store matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday but missed the Powerball number.

The 31-year-old lives in Correctionville and works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. He says he plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.

