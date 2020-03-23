Winnebago to temporarily suspend production

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Winnebago Industries announced Monday that it is temporarily suspending most production activities.

The company's businesses will suspend production the week of March 23 and will likely be suspended through at least April 12.

"These steps are designed to lower the probability of coronavirus exposure to employees and adjust future production output relative to a fast-changing demand landscape for the Company’s products. Winnebago Industries and its businesses will remain open and perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration, and parts fulfillment," the company said.

“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers and communities,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “We are also seeing demand for our products shift dramatically as the nation takes appropriate action to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This decision is not an easy one, but we are confident it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders. During this time, we will remain flexible with operations that can provide products related to the support of mobile health care, command centers and other logistical needs that local, state and Federal resources may require during this crisis.”

To support employees and their families affected by this temporary production suspension, the company is providing base pay and benefits for the first two weeks.