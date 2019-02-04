Winnebago to move diesel motorhome manufacturing to Forest City facility

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A major North Iowa employer is bringing a big piece of manufacturing back home.

Winnebago Industries announced this morning the move of their Class A diesel motorhome manufacturing assembly from their Junction City, Oregon facility to Forest City, with the start-up of a new assembly line expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. The move comes as the company is aiming to improve their efficiency and profitability goals.

The move to Forest City is expected to create 175 open positions.

Carl Matherly was with the company from its inception in the 1950's until 1981. He's seen the changes the company, and the area, has gone through over the years, and believes the new jobs will be a great boost to the city of a little more than 4,000 people and the surrounding communities.

"It's not uncommon, though, in companies across the United States, all little towns are having trouble. Forest City, I think, is having more than its fair share of trouble."

After the transition, approximately 30 positions will remain at the Oregon facility.