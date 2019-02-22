Winnebago to get state tax benefits for Forest City project

DES MOINES, Iowa – Winnebago Industries is getting state tax benefits to help consolidate jobs at its Forest City campus.

The company announced early in February that it was shifting production of Class A diesel motorhomes from its plant in Junction City, Oregon to it manufacturing facilities in North Iowa. Winnebago says it’s a $5.3 million dollar investment in Forest City that is expected to create 148 new jobs. Existing warehouse space will be converted to make room for an additional production line.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority also approved tax benefits Friday for job creation and business expansion in Ames, Davenport, Dubuque, and rural Sioux County. In total, the project are expected to produce $127 million in new capital investment and create 669 jobs.