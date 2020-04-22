Winnebago rally in Forest City canceled due to the coronavirus

FOREST CITY, Iowa - The 51st Winnebago Grand National Rally scheduled for July 13-17 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our owners, employees, vendors and exhibitors was the top priority in our decision-making process,” said Brian Hazelton, Vice President & General Manager Winnebago Motorhomes. “With the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to not hold the 2020 Grand National Rally. We look forward to hosting our dedicated owners again in July 2021.”

The rally brings around 1,000 Winnebago units and their owners to Forest city for a week-long event.