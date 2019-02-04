Clear
Winnebago in Forest City plans to add nearly 200 jobs

Winnebago Industries says it's shifting to its Forest City campus the production of Class A diesel motorhomes from the company plant in Junction City, Oregon.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:57 AM

Winnebago announced Monday that the change will consolidate product development, supply chain and assembly for the company's diesel motorhome business.

Winnebago Vice President Brian Hazelton says the strategic decision to move diesel product manufacturing to the former Country Coach facilities in Junction City years ago did not achieve "our targeted operating efficiency and profitability goals."

The company expects to begin the transition immediately. Winnebago says the 250 positions in Junction City will be reduced to about 30 and that there will be an increase of about 175 positions at the Forest City campus by the end of fiscal year 2020.

