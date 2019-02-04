FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Winnebago Industries says it's shifting to its Forest City campus the production of Class A diesel motorhomes from the company plant in Junction City, Oregon.
Winnebago announced Monday that the change will consolidate product development, supply chain and assembly for the company's diesel motorhome business.
Winnebago Vice President Brian Hazelton says the strategic decision to move diesel product manufacturing to the former Country Coach facilities in Junction City years ago did not achieve "our targeted operating efficiency and profitability goals."
The company expects to begin the transition immediately. Winnebago says the 250 positions in Junction City will be reduced to about 30 and that there will be an increase of about 175 positions at the Forest City campus by the end of fiscal year 2020.
Related Content
- Winnebago in Forest City plans to add nearly 200 jobs
- Planning for the future of Forest City
- 49th annual Winnebago International Travelers' Grand National Rally kicks off in Forest City
- Winnebago Industries confirms minor job cuts in July
- SAW: Forest City's Sam Snyder
- SAW: Forest City's Brea Dillavou
- SAW: Forest City's Callie McQuown
- Forest City clinic to reopen
- Forest City celebrates conference championship
- No CAFO in Winnebago County