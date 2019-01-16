FOREST CITY, Iowa - Winnebago Industries is launching a new wheelchair-friendly RV collection.
The company announced Wednesday that it has launched three accessibility-enhanced motorhomes. The new models are debuting this week at the 2019 Florida RV Supershow.
Some of the floorplans feature the following:
- Platform wheelchair lift with an 800-pound lifting capacity.
- Powered roll-up lift door with wall mount and key-fob remote controls for wheelchair entry and exit.
- Expanded hallway and bathroom areas for greater accessibility.
- Electronic adjustable queen bed.
We will have more on this story during tonight's newscasts.
Related Content
- Winnebago launching wheelchair-friendly RV collection
- RV maker Winnebago gets into boating with Chris-Craft buy
- Recycling wheelchairs in Mankato
- No CAFO in Winnebago County
- Winnebago County hosting summer fun
- Prison for Winnebago County man
- Paycheck problem at Winnebago Industries
- A friendly rivalry on the oval
- Care packages for troops a friendly competition
- Rochester named a "Bicycle Friendly Community"
Scroll for more content...