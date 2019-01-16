Clear
Winnebago launching wheelchair-friendly RV collection

Photo courtesy Winnebago Industries - Adventurer 30T AE series.

Winnebago Industries is launching a new wheelchair-friendly RV collection.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 10:27 AM

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Winnebago Industries is launching a new wheelchair-friendly RV collection.
The company announced Wednesday that it has launched three accessibility-enhanced motorhomes. The new models are debuting this week at the 2019 Florida RV Supershow.
Some of the floorplans feature the following:

- Platform wheelchair lift with an 800-pound lifting capacity.
- Powered roll-up lift door with wall mount and key-fob remote controls for wheelchair entry and exit.
- Expanded hallway and bathroom areas for greater accessibility.
- Electronic adjustable queen bed.

We will have more on this story during tonight's newscasts. 

Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
