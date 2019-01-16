Winnebago launching wheelchair-friendly RV collection

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Winnebago Industries is launching a new wheelchair-friendly RV collection.

The company announced Wednesday that it has launched three accessibility-enhanced motorhomes. The new models are debuting this week at the 2019 Florida RV Supershow.

Some of the floorplans feature the following:

- Platform wheelchair lift with an 800-pound lifting capacity.

- Powered roll-up lift door with wall mount and key-fob remote controls for wheelchair entry and exit.

- Expanded hallway and bathroom areas for greater accessibility.

- Electronic adjustable queen bed.

We will have more on this story during tonight's newscasts.