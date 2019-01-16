Winnebago launches wheelchair-friendly RV collection

FOREST CITY, Iowa - For those who use a wheelchair or have mobility issues, it may be difficult to get around, especially away from home.

But this week, Winnebago is releasing its idea to help those get on the road by announcing production of three new motorhomes that are wheelchair and accessible friendly: the Intent 30R AE, Adventurer 30T AE, and Forza 34T AE, all of which debuted at the 2019 Florida RV Supershow in Tampa this week. They can be customized for anyone's use, but the most common floorplans consist of platform wheel chair lifts, expanded hallway and bathroom areas, an electric adjustable queen bed, and much more.

Miranda Johnson knows all too well the struggles of traveling with a disability, as her brother Keegan has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. His condition has limited his ability to travel, though he loves being active.

"Right now, they just use a van, but it's hard to get him to go places. The van can't do everything. To get him into hotels and to transfer him. It's just easier to have one place."

While Winnebago has provided accessibility features for customers per request before, they have taken their feedback and commonly most requested options from customers and have added them in designing these new models.

Ashis Bhattacharya is the Vice President of Strategic Planning and Specialty Vehicles for Winnebago. He says it's a logical step in the right direction.

"Those in wheelchairs deserve as much of an opportunity to use RV's and experience the sense of adventure than before."

If he's able to get to one of these motorhomes, Keegan has an idea on where to go for vacation.

"I'd like to travel to California or something like that. See the beach."