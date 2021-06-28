Winnebago invites public to #SupportYourParks

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago Industries is launching the #SupportYourParks campaign to strengthen public connection to national parks and increase outdoor equity.

“After a year of shut-downs, isolation, and quarantines, people are more eager than ever to hit the open road,” says Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “Adventurers love America’s national parks, and there’s no better way to visit them than in a Winnebago. Through this campaign, we are not only joining together to support the National Park Foundation, but also to inspire people to care for our parks, so future generations can build lasting memories in these cherished places.”

Winnebago says it is giving away 100 annual passes to America’s national park system and one grand prize winner will receive an extraordinary experience in a Winnebago Class A motorhome.

“The #SupportYourParks campaign is a wonderful way to sing the parks’ praises for providing places for healing, reflection, and adventures for all during the pandemic and beyond,” says National Park Foundation Senior Vice President for Corporate Partnerships Stefanie Mathew. “We are excited to continue our work with Winnebago to create more opportunities for diverse leaders to experience careers in the outdoors through programs such as service corps.”

For more information or to enter the # SupportYourParks campaign, click here.