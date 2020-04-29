Winnebago announces plan to resume production

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Winnebago Industries announced Wednesday that it is planning manufacturing resumption activities in May.
- Newmar – week of May 4th
- Grand Design RV – week of May 4th
- Winnebago Motorhomes – week of May 4th Y
- Winnebago Towables – week of May 11th
“Each business will be restarting operations in a graduated manner aligned with a confirmed base of existing orders. Future production rates and plans will vary by brand and are subject to change, as the Company will continue to evaluate the demand conditions present in its end markets and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and state and federal governments. As the Company resumes operations in select areas, all employees are required to adhere to applicable safety protocols whether working physically on-campus or offsite including but not limited to appropriate social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices, the use of personal protection equipment, and daily employee health checks,” the company said.
