Winnebago and Minnesota Vikings feeding North Iowa kids this summer

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Winnebago Industries Foundation is teaming up with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation to feed children in four North Iowa communities.

It’s an outgrowth of the custom built food truck Winnebago built for the Vikings Foundation in 2019 to distribute healthy meals to young people dealing with food insecurity. This “Vikings Table” program has primarily served youth in the Twin Cities but will now be serving meals at the following dates and locations:

• July 29 Forest City, Forest City Community School District summer meal program

• Aug. 6 Lake Mills, Lake Mills Salem Church Summer Meal Program

• Aug. 11 Waverly, Waverly Mobile Pantry

• Aug. 19 Charles City, Charles City Mobile Pantry

“We strive to partner with nonprofit organizations to advance three important social impact priorities: outdoors, access and community,” says Katy Friesz, Winnebago Industries Foundation executive director. “This unique partnership with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation allows us to leverage Winnebago Industries’ unique capabilities to mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, while addressing heightened food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vikings Table food truck itself will not be making an appearance at any of the North Iowa sites.

“Since it was introduced last year, Vikings Table has set out to impact the well-being of youth through innovative and engaging programming,” says Brett Taber, Minnesota Vikings Foundation executive director. “We are thrilled to partner with Winnebago and the Winnebago Industries Foundation to reach more youth and families in North Iowa this summer.”