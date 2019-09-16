Clear

Winnebago agrees to purchase motor home company for $344M

Winnebago Industries announced Monday that it has entered an agreement to acquire Newmar Corporation for $344M.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:52 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:53 AM

Winnebago Industries announced Monday that it has entered an agreement to acquire Newmar Corporation for $344M.

Newmar is “a leading manufacturer of Class A and Super C motorized recreation vehicles,” Winnebago said in a news release.

“For over 50 years, Newmar has been a leader in the RV industry with a reputation for quality, innovation, and service that has enabled them to become the industry’s fastest growing brand of Class A motorhomes. The privately-owned company manufactures premium Class A luxury, diesel and gas, and Super C motorhomes and generated revenue of $661 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million as of LTM June 2019,” Winnebago said.

Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said Newmar is a “natural fit.”

“Newmar’s dedication to manufacturing premium, high-end motorhomes makes it a natural fit with our portfolio of leading outdoor lifestyle brands and we look forward to welcoming Newmar to the Winnebago Industries family,” Happe said.

Newmar will operate as a distinct business unit within Winnebago Industries with its headquarters and manufacturing facilities remaining in Nappanee, Indiana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Image

New church launches in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Image

Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Image

Weather Forecast 9/15

Image

Learning about water quality

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

Filling the boot for Easter Seals

Community Events