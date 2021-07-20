Winnebago Industries to buy pontoon boat maker Barletta

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries is spending $255 million to buy a maker of pontoon boats.

Winnebago calls Barletta Pontoon Boats “the industry’s fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer” and says the company has 125 dealer locations across the U.S. and Canada.

"The acquisition of Barletta significantly expands Winnebago Industries’ presence in the strong and growing marine market by acquiring the fastest-growing brand within one of the most rapidly-growing boating segments," says Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. "Barletta's premium, innovative pontoon boats are a natural fit with our broader brand portfolio, with shared appeal among families looking to create great experiences and memories on land or on water. Barletta's commitment to quality, innovation and service – the same golden threads that unite all Winnebago Industries brands – and strong relationships with its dealer partners, has driven tremendous growth, enabling Barletta to become a rising force in the industry in a short period of time.”

Winnebago Industries says the initial transaction is expected to be funded with $230 million in cash on hand and $25 million in newly-issued Winnebago Industries stock upon closing, and Winnebago Industries will issue up to an additional $15 million in stock to Barletta ownership upon the achievement of performance milestones at the end of calendar 2021.

“Today is an exciting day for Barletta, as Winnebago Industries’ track record of cultivating premium outdoor lifestyle brands will allow us to further accelerate our growth, expand our offerings, and gain greater share of the pontoon boat market segment,” says Barletta Pontoon Boats President and Founder Bill Fenech. “Our shared values and dedication to creating exceptional outdoor experiences make Winnebago Industries an ideal owner and partner for us. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver the highest-quality products, unrivaled customer experience, and win-win partnerships with our dealers as Barletta grows within the Winnebago Industries portfolio."