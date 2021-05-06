Winnebago Industries signs up with UN global initiative

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries says it is joining the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate initiative with over 12,000 signatories.

By signing the compact, Winnebago Industries says it is confirming its support of the United Nations Global Compact’s Ten Principles and commits to integrating these principles into company strategy. Winnebago says it also will engage in projects that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Collective action is imperative to addressing the environmental and social challenges our global society faces,” says Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “Winnebago Industries is proud to join like-minded companies as a signatory of the U.N. Global Compact.”

Officials say the UN compact is designed to advance universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

“Winnebago Industries is committed to taking a long-term view, while approaching corporate responsibility goals with urgency,” says Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Responsibility. “Throughout 2020, the global pandemic and racial justice reckoning taught us just how interdependent our communities, economies and environment are. Working together, we can move forward.”