Winnebago Industries moving corporate HQ to Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – The Board of Directors of Winnebago Industries has approved the official move of the company’s corporate headquarters from Forest City, Iowa to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The executive offices of Winnebago Industries have been in Minnesota since 2016 but this will shift the corporate HQ address on December 1. The company says there is no planned loss of jobs as a result of this transition and no “physical implication on any manufacturing assets.”

“Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium portfolio of brands and products,” says President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. “Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we have expanded our company’s footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and Minnesota. Our Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for executing our vision as a premier outdoor recreation enterprise, as it supports the growth of all of our strong brands. We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company’s success through the years.”

Winnebago Industries says it will remain strongly rooted in North Iowa, location of the manufacturing hub of Winnebago motorhome and specialty vehicles products, and plan to add North Iowa employees to meet increased demand for RV products. The company says it is working on major infrastructure and economic investments to support employees, training, and job growth at its North Iowa campuses including:

· Providing multi-year support totaling $500,000 to the John V. Hanson Career Center, an initiative to provide students with educational opportunities and skills in high-demand areas including advanced manufacturing.

· Initiating a hiring campaign to meet increased demand in Winnebago RVs and the need to add additional new team members in North Iowa over the next year.

· Implementing facility improvements and expanding motorhome manufacturing capacity

“North Iowa has been home to Winnebago Industries for 63 years and it will remain a critical community for current operations and future growth,” says Huw Bower President, Winnebago Outdoors. “We are committed to supporting North Iowa and being active contributors to the community as we strive to further develop our storied Winnebago brand by driving it to new heights through a relentless focus on quality, service, and innovation.”

Winnebago Industries also announced Wednesday its quarterly cash dividend would go up 50% to 18 cents a share, marking the 29th straight quarter the company has paid out a cash dividend to common stockholders.