Winnebago Industries masking medical masks for coronavirus crisis

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago Industries is making medical masks for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

“As the health crisis has evolved, we have focused our efforts on determining how we can best use our Company’s resources to provide support in overall relief efforts and specifically efforts that positively impact our local communities,” says Chris West, Vice President of Operations at Winnebago Industries. “We are blessed to have a workforce who is dedicated to supporting our local community needs and want to thank all of our caring employees who have helped make this critical project a reality.”

The masks are being made by Winnebago’s Stitchcraft facility in Forest City which normally manufactures items such a seats, sofas, cushions, shades, mattresses, and other sewn products for Winnebago motorhomes.

“Thank you to the team at Winnebago Industries for helping address a national shortage in medical masks,” says Rod Schlader, President, MercyOne North Iowa. "Community partnerships like this are the perfect example of how good can come from this very critical public health situation. The safety of our colleagues and patients is our top priority, and this generous donation from Winnebago Industries brings a crucial boost to our efforts to secure personal protective equipment. We are proud to live and work in north Iowa, where our business and health care organizations can quickly come together to serve our communities in this time of crisis."

Winnebago will produce an initial run of about 6,000 masks for MercyOne North Iowa and the first shipment will be delivered Monday. The masks are being donated and will be used by clinical staff as they treat patients.

Photos courtesty of Winnebago Industries.