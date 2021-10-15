Winnebago Industries makes net-zero greenhouse gas promise

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries is pledging to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The company says it is joining Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a campaign in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition that is designed to get businesses to set science-based targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“Winnebago Industries cares deeply about the outdoor spaces we, and our customers, love to explore. Joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C is an important step forward,” says Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “As an outdoor lifestyle company, we are committed to doing our part to ensure that our employees enjoy livable communities and that outdoor destinations are sustained for the next generations of outdoor enthusiasts.”

Rick Puckett, who joined the company in 2017 leading environment, health, safety, and security, will lead environmental sustainability in his new role as Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability.

“Our environmental sustainability goals underscore our board and leadership team’s long-term view and commitment,” says Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Responsibility. “Our team is engaged. We are ready to innovate and evolve to achieve these goals.”

Winnebago Industries says it is also adopting the following “high-level sustainability goals:”

Zero Waste to Landfill, with 90 percent diversion of waste by 2030

Reduce freshwater use by 30 percent by 2050

Advance Product Sustainability with eco-friendly upgrade options on all new products by 2025 and product lifecycle assessments by 2030