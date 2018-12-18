FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago Industries is leaving the Chicago Stock Exchange.
The company says it will withdraw its common stock listing in Chicago on or about December 31 while maintaining its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Winnebago Industries says the move will reduce administrative costs.
According to the company, trading on the Chicago Stock Exchange made up approximately .01% of total trading volume in Winnebago stock over the past 12 months.
Related Content
- Winnebago Industries leaving the Chicago Stock Exchange
- Paycheck problem at Winnebago Industries
- Winnebago Industries visits the White House
- Winnebago Industries confirms minor job cuts in July
- Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at Winnebago Industries annual picnic
- No CAFO in Winnebago County
- Winnebago County hosting summer fun
- Prison for Winnebago County man
- Sex abuse case dropped in Winnebago County
- Winnebago County man pleads guilty to forgery
Scroll for more content...