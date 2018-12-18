Clear
Winnebago Industries leaving the Chicago Stock Exchange

Move to come at the end of the year.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago Industries is leaving the Chicago Stock Exchange.

The company says it will withdraw its common stock listing in Chicago on or about December 31 while maintaining its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Winnebago Industries says the move will reduce administrative costs.

According to the company, trading on the Chicago Stock Exchange made up approximately .01% of total trading volume in Winnebago stock over the past 12 months.

