Winnebago Industries Foundation giving $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA, Georgia – Winnebago Industries Foundation is donating $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

The Foundation says the money will support local Habitat groups where Winnebago Industries has operations, as well as Habitat’s RV Care-A-Vanner program and neighborhood revitalization work.

“Habitat for Humanity and Winnebago Industries connect families with places to call home, where they can make memories together. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership,” says Stacy Bogart, president of Winnebago Industries Foundation. “For years, our team members and RV owners have shared their relentless passion for craft, quality and safety with Habitat organizations in Indiana, Iowa and Florida. Building on that local support, we look forward to supporting Habitat’s community-based neighborhood revitalization efforts.”

The RV Care-A-Vanner program allows volunteers in North America to partner with local Habitat organizations and travel in their recreational vehicles to build homes alongside families, helping to accelerate the building timeline and raise awareness of Habitat’s work.

“Winnebago Industries Foundation has already made an impact on our organization and the communities we serve through the support of our RV Care-A-Vanners program and local home builds,” says Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “We are thrilled they’ve decided to expand their support, and we look forward to working together as partners to serve more families.”