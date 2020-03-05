Clear

Winnebago Historical Society looking to put old newspapers online

Their website will allow users to search 147 years of the Forest City Summit newspaper and some of the competing papers from years back.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - the Winnebago Historical Society is looking to preserve some local history and make it available to everyone.

They're raising funds to have 147 years-worth of the Forest City Summit newspaper scanned and put on the internet.
Other competing newspapers that have come and gone over the years are going to be added too.

On their Facebook page the fundraiser has over 110 contributors and they're hoping to take advantage of a $4,500 matching grant.

Riley Lewis with the historical society says the searchable website will give residents a view into the county's past.

“We've told people now, when we put these newspapers on, you're going to get the good and you're going to get the not so good. So if you were in trouble someplace and it made the newspaper, it's going to be there on the website,” said Lewis.

The project will cost around $20,000. The historical society is still looking for a few more donations. You can donate by sending a check to the Winnebago Historical Society, Box 27, Forest City, IA 50436.

