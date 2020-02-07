Winnebago County supervisor sentenced to jail

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County supervisor is given some time in jail for being drunk and armed at a board meeting.

Michael Iver Stensrud, 63 of Lake Mills, was charged after an incident in May 2019 when law enforcement was called to the Winnebago County Courthouse. Authorities say Stensrud was attending a supervisors’ meeting, smelled of alcohol, and had a pistol in his right pocket.

Court records state Stenrud’s blood alcohol level was tested at the time and was above the legal limit.

Stensrud pleaded guilty to public intoxication and carrying weapons while under the influence. A plea deal stated the prosecution would request a deferred judgment and six months of probation, which meant these convictions would be removed from Stensrud’s record if he successfully completed his probation.

Instead, a judge on Friday ordered Stensrud spend two days in jail, pay $380 in fines, and serve two years of supervised probation.