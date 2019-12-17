Winnebago County supervisor pleads guilty to being drunk and armed

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County supervisor is now pleading guilty to bringing a gun to a county meeting while drunk.

Michael Iver Stensrud, 63 of Lake Mills, has agreed to plead guilty to carrying a firearm while under the influence and public intoxication.

As part of a plea deal, Stensrud would get a deferred judgment and six months of probation. A deferred judgment means this conviction would be removed from his record if he successfully serves his probation.

No sentencing date has been set.

Stensrud was charged on May 21 after law enforcement was called to the Winnebago County Courthouse for a possibly intoxicated man. Stensrud was attending a supervisors’ meeting and officers say he smelled of alcohol and had a pistol in his right pocket. Court documents state breath tests showed Stensrud’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Stensrud changed his plea to guilty after the court denied his request to move his trial out of Winnebago County.