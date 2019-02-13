Clear
Winnebago County man injured in Minnesota collision

Happened Wednesday afternoon in Faribault County.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLUE EARTH, Minn. – A North Iowa man is hurt in a southern Minnesota collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 3:49 pm Wednesday at the intersection of E 7th Street and N Gorman Street in Blue Earth. A pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old crashed with a car driven by Lonnie Lamar Erickson, 71 of Buffalo Center, IA.

The State Patrol says both drivers were taken to Blue Earth Hospital. Erickson’s injuries are described as non-life threatening. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office as well as Blue Earth fire, police, and ambulance assisted at the scene.

