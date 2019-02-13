Winnebago County man injured in Minnesota collision

BLUE EARTH, Minn. – A North Iowa man is hurt in a southern Minnesota collision.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 3:49 pm Wednesday at the intersection of E 7th Street and N Gorman Street in Blue Earth. A pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old crashed with a car driven by Lonnie Lamar Erickson, 71 of Buffalo Center, IA.
The State Patrol says both drivers were taken to Blue Earth Hospital. Erickson’s injuries are described as non-life threatening. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office as well as Blue Earth fire, police, and ambulance assisted at the scene.
