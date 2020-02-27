Winnebago County man facing charges after lengthy high-speed pursuit

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour last weekend resulted in felony charges against a Thompson man.
Derek Amundson, 28, is facing a felony charge of eluding and OWI after a lengthy pursuit early Sunday morning.
Amundson was clocked going 100 miles per hour over several miles before going down several gravel roads. The pursuit on the gravel roads was around 75 miles per hour, according to court documents.
Amundson was arrested after the vehicle pulled into a driveway.
