Winnebago County man charged with silver theft

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is accused of being a silver thief.

Daniel Joseph Martinson, 32 of Lake Mills, has been charged with one count of second-degree theft.

Law enforcement says Martinson had sold a bar of silver to another Lake Mills resident but the buyer then asked for the bar’s serial number. Investigators say the buyer handed the bar back to Martinson on the morning of August 28, and Martinson then tried to escape with it.

Court documents state the buyer blocked Martinson in with his vehicle so he couldn’t leave and authorities were called. When law enforcement arrived, they say Martinson still had the bar of silver in his possession.

Court documents state the bar is worth $2,850.