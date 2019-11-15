Clear

Winnebago County man arrested for alleged vehicle theft from Clear Lake dealership

A Forest City man was picked up on a warrant Thursday stemming from an alleged vehicle theft in 2018 from a dealership.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Forest City man was picked up on a warrant Thursday stemming from an alleged vehicle theft in 2018 from a Clear Lake dealership.

Joshua Marsolek, 39, is facing a second-degree theft charge for allegedly stealing a 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK convertible from Movement Solutions on Aug. 11, 2018.

The vehicle was recovered shortly after and Marsolek was seen exiting the driver’s seat and walking away from the vehicle, court documents state.

Marsolek’s fingerprints were also found on the vehicle.

He was arrested Thursday in Mason City and is being held on $5,000 bond.

