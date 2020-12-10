Winnebago County man accused of seven drug crimes enters first plea

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man has pleaded not guilty to two sets of drug charges.

Michael Lee Groe, 27, was first arrested on August 13 in Forest City. Law enforcement says he was found in possession of 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, 40 pills of alprazolam, and a grinder with marijuana residue in it.

Groe was next arrested on October 21 in Leland. Authorities say he had methamphetamine and marijuana oil in his possession.

Groe has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver alprazolam, two counts of possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of meth, and failure to us a drug tax stamp. His trial is set to start on February 24, 2021.

Groe was also arrested December 2 after a traffic stop in Worth County where law enforcement says it found methamphetamine in his vehicle. Groe was charged with possession of meth-3rd offense. He has not entered a plea in that case.