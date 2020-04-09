Clear
Winnebago County has second case of coronavirus

'We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus.'

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 12:35 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Winnebago County.

County public health officials and the Iowa Department of Public Health say the infected individuals is between 41 and 60 years old.

“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” says Allison Rice RN, Clinic Manager. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. Winnebago County Public Health says if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.

