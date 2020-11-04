Winnebago County elects new sheriff

FOREST CITY, Iowa - There's a new sheriff in town, or at least in Winnebago County.

Steve Hepperly won last night's election against Michael Droessler.

Hepperly has been a deputy with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for 28 years. He'll be replacing Sheriff Dave Peterson who is retiring.

Hepperly says he's looking forward to leading law enforcement in Winnebago County.

"We've got great staff, great guys and they all got great ideas and I'm going to be willing and open to listen to those. We'll just attack it from a team effort and I think we can accomplish great things," said Hepperly.

He also says the Sheriff's Office will be more transparent under his leadership, keeping the community better informed about what's going on.