Winnebago County churches serving up a hot Thanksgiving meal with a smile

FOREST CITY, Iowa - With so many people in need, churches, non-profits and local organizations are all lending a hand this holiday season to make sure everyone has a warm meal on their table for Thanksgiving.

At Immanuel Lutheran Church, about 350 meals were served up through curbside pickup and delivery, about double from last year's total. Ruth Melby is one of many volunteers donating their time to make sure no one goes hungry.

"Food insecurity is a serious issue, and it's gotten even more magnified because of COVID, so that we are able to reach out and to provide a warm meal, and a little touch of home."

The church recently received $5,000 as part of a larger CARES Act grant application, with that money directly going towards food expenses. Melby helped write the church's grant application.

"We were surprised, yet we we're greatful that the initiatives we put forth were worthy of funding. We were then able to then reach out to people in Winnebago County to meet needs."

In addition, the CARES funding will go towards extending that generosity through the church's Wednesday evening meals.

"We make a warm meal here at the church, and we are able to have people pick that up here at the chuch or deliver it in Winnebago County."

And it's not just food security the church is working to address during this time of a pandemic. The church is acquiring four laptops, complete with tutorials from youth on how to use applications like Zoom and FaceTime, as well as how to be able to set up a private tele-health visit, to help keep necessary socialization going.

"We're looking at ways to connect people, even if we are disconnected."

At Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills, people lined up in their vehicles, even going as far back as about a block away, to receive a to-go box full of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, and dessert. The church predicted around 400 meals were served up this year, roughly twice as many as last year. It's an annual tradition that dates back to 2008.

"We started out the first year with about 80 people that we served."

Dave Imler has been volunteering during the church's Thanksgiving meal for some time, and has noticed the growth in those receiving a meal, particularly this year.

"We have so many elderly people, small families. Rather than preparing a big feast, they come in here and we fix it for them, and they get to sit down and they get to have fellowship with other people that they don't normally meet. It's been a great experience for everybody to come together and grow spiritually.

"Last week, when we were starting to get some numbers and we were going '250, 300,' then it was 350 and we were like, 'oh my gosh.' It was a little overwhelming, but with COVID going on, that people are...'we'll support the church', and it's been a wonderful experience."

And despite this time of uncertainty, Imler knows that serving others is part of God's work.

"This is not for us. This is for him. We're providing like he asked us to do."

For those interested in receiving a Wednesday meal through Immanuel Lutheran Church, contact the church at 641-585-3152, or through the church's Facebook page.